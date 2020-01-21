GREENSBORO, N.C. — A former Randolph County teacher has been charged with second-degree forcible rape, according to Greensboro Police.

Brian Antonio Guerrero, 24, of Ramseur was arrested on Monday in Randolph County and booked into the Randolph County Jail under a $350,000 secured bond.

Police say the assault happened in Greensboro in early December. A warrant was issued for his arrest.

Representatives for Randolph County Schools confirm Guerrero is a former employee, and that he taught math at Randolph Early College High School. The school system says he was hired in July 2018.

Investigators say the victim was neither a juvenile nor a student. Greensboro Police say the victim was an acquaintance of the suspect.

RELATED: Former Northern Guilford Middle School teacher charged with raping student

RELATED: Smith High School teacher accused of raping student, police say