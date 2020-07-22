Former Rockingham County maintenance worker facing more than 250 charges

Rockingham deputies say Christopher Puckett was using his position to get items and sell them at local pawn shops.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Rockingham County deputies said a man used his job with the school system to commit fraud.

According to a press release, Christopher Puckett was hired as a maintenance technician by the Rockingham County Schools System in April 2019. One of his supervisors became suspicious of Puckett and contacted the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office. Puckett was terminated on Feb. 11.

Investigators looked into the situation and believe that Puckett was using the school system's purchase order system to get items and then pawn them at local shops. According to the release, a Rockingham investigator found that Puckett got $19,456.29 worth of property through the order system. Investigators recovered $11,203.53 of the property.

Puckett was arrested and charged with one count of felony larceny, 83 counts of embezzlement, and 136 counts of felonious obtaining goods by false pretenses.