SEATTLE — Former Seahawk Richard Sherman has been arrested for investigation of burglary domestic violence.
Sherman, 33, was booked into the King County Jail in Seattle on Wednesday at 6:08 a.m., according to jail logs.
A bail amount has not been set yet. This is typically set during a first court appearance or a second hearing, according to the King County Prosecutor's Office.
Redmond Police Department spokesperson James Perry said officers arrested a 33-year-old Maple Valley man who was trying to break into a home overnight.
Perry would not confirm that the man was Sherman. However, Sherman's was the only arrest for felony burglary domestic violence overnight in King County on Wednesday.
A resident called police at 2 a.m. to report someone trying to break into their home. The suspect fought with police when they arrived, according to Perry, and officers used a police dog.
Perry said police also believe the suspect crashed their car into a barrier on the eastbound State Route 520 exit to 148th Avenue Northeast. The suspect fled the scene, according to Perry.
Sherman played seven seasons with the Seahawks from 2011-2017. The cornerback was a star in their run to a 2014 Super Bowl victory, making a game-saving play to deflect a pass in the NFC Championship Game against the 49ers.
He left the Seahawks after the 2017 season and then played three seasons with San Francisco.
The NFL Players Association released a statement saying it was aware of an arrest involved one of its players.
"We were made aware of an arrest last night of one of our player leaders for an alleged domestic violence incident and have activated our domestic violence crisis protocol for the protection and support of everyone involved," the association said. "We will continue to monitor events closely as more facts are made available to us."