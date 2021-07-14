Richard Sherman, who played seven seasons with the Seahawks, was booked into the King County Jail on Wednesday morning.

SEATTLE — Former Seahawk Richard Sherman has been arrested for investigation of burglary domestic violence.

Sherman, 33, was booked into the King County Jail in Seattle on Wednesday at 6:08 a.m., according to jail logs.

A bail amount has not been set yet. This is typically set during a first court appearance or a second hearing, according to the King County Prosecutor's Office.

Redmond Police Department spokesperson James Perry said officers arrested a 33-year-old Maple Valley man who was trying to break into a home overnight.

Perry would not confirm that the man was Sherman. However, Sherman's was the only arrest for felony burglary domestic violence overnight in King County on Wednesday.

A resident called police at 2 a.m. to report someone trying to break into their home. The suspect fought with police when they arrived, according to Perry, and officers used a police dog.

Perry said police also believe the suspect crashed their car into a barrier on the eastbound State Route 520 exit to 148th Avenue Northeast. The suspect fled the scene, according to Perry.

Sherman played seven seasons with the Seahawks from 2011-2017. The cornerback was a star in their run to a 2014 Super Bowl victory, making a game-saving play to deflect a pass in the NFC Championship Game against the 49ers.

He left the Seahawks after the 2017 season and then played three seasons with San Francisco.

The NFL Players Association released a statement saying it was aware of an arrest involved one of its players.