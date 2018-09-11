NEWOPRT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) — A substitute teacher has been arrested and charged for possessing child pornography.

On Friday, the Special Victims Unit of the Newport News Police Department executed a search warrant on the residence of 50-year-old Michael Scott Porter of Newport News. Officers found Porter was in possession of child porn.

Porter is a former substitute teacher for the Newport News Public Schools and Mid-Atlantic Teen Challenge.

Police have charged him with three counts of child porn.

