A Dobson man has been arrested on five charges of second-degree exploitation of a minor.

According to the Surry County Sheriff’s Officer, Andy Atkins, 47, was arrested as a direct result of receiving and obtaining child pornography.

Investigations began after the Sheriff’s Office got information about an employee with the Surry County School System having inappropriate conversations via social media.

After interviewing Atkins and securing search warrants for his electronic devices, criminal charges were filed against Atkins.

Atkins received a $125,000 secured bond for the five charges of second-degree exploitation of a minor.

The investigation is ongoing and more charges could be issued according to the Surry County Sheriff’s Office.

