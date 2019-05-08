DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A former Thomasville teacher has been arrested in Oklahoma for sexual assault charges.

The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office said a man came forward in April of 2019, claiming the former teacher, Joe Frank Potts sexually assaulted him for four years in the late 90’s and early 2000’s.

The man said Potts worked at a private school in the Thomasville area as a teacher and also as his tutor. After investigating police obtained warrants to charge Potts with Statutory Sex Offense and Indecent Liberties with a Child.

He was arrested in Oklahoma and is awaiting an extradition hearing where he’ll later be taken to Thomasville. Additional charges are pending against Potts.

The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information on this case or anyone similar to contact them. If you have any information call 336-242-2105.

OTHER RELATED STORIES

RELATED: Alamance County Teacher Suspended With Pay Following Child Sex Crime Charge: ABSS

RELATED: Teacher Charged with Multiple Felony Sex Offenses with a Student in Forsyth County

RELATED: A Sunday School Teacher and a School Administrator Facing Charges in Same NC County for Sexual Misconduct

RELATED: Former North Davidson High Teacher, Basketball Coach Charged After Having Relationship With 16 Year Old Student: Sheriff

RELATED: 'The things he did are unspeakable' | Parents voice frustration over VA teacher accused of possessing child porn