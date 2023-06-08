Judge accepts Former Winston-Salem lawmaker plea deal in homeless center embezzlement case

Derwin Montgomery is accused of taking more than $20,000 from a Winston-Salem homeless center.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A judge accepted a guilty plea from a former Triad Leader Thursday.

Derwin Montgomery took more than $20,000 from a Winston-Salem homeless center.

He initially faced 15 charges and 10 years in prison but reached a plea agreement with prosecutors back in November.

As part of the deal, prosecutors dropped 14 wire fraud charges. Montgomery now faces five years of probation. Sentencing documents are still sealed.

An indictment accused Montgomery of embezzling upwards of $23,000 from the Bethesda Center for the Homeless in Winston-Salem. The indictment stated Montgomery stole the money during his time as the center's executive director, between 2015 and 2020.

According to court documents, Montgomery used the money on vacations, luxury hotels, and a gentlemen's club and lining the pockets of his media business.

The indictment lists several specific charges in this 2018-2019 window:

June 2018: $1,666 for a flight from Charlotte to Cancun

July 2018: $360 for a flight from Charlotte to Seattle

November 2018: $828 for a flight from Charlotte to Los Angeles

November 2018: $1,076 for a luxury hotel in Los Angeles

March 2019: $260 for services at the Sapphire Las Vegas Gentlemen's Club

Montgomery was also accused of charging the BCH $54,865 for the personal use of a 2020 GMC Yukon Denali for what he claimed was for "shelter operations."

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.

Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.