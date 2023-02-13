Who killed Jhamari? | Forsyth Co. deputies offering a $5K reward for information about his murder

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office is looking for any information that could lead 16-year-old Jhamari Hall.

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — A $5,000 reward is being offered to anyone with information about the murder of a Winston-Salem teen, deputies say.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is working with Crime Stoppers to solve a deadly shooting that happened on Western Villa Drive in Clemmons on Feb.8.

16-year-old Jhamari Jaquel Hall of Winston Salem was shot around 10:10 p.m. Wednesday night and deputies are still looking for the person who pulled the trigger.

Forsyth County deputies continue to actively investigate this incident and identify the suspect(s).

Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough said he's asking the community to do its part in stopping the gun violence.

“Again, our hearts are heavy. We lost yet another child to gun violence. Another family’s hearts are broken, and our community is torn further apart. We as a community – black, white, and brown – must come to the realization that enough is truly enough. Our children are wondering what is going on, and they are looking to adults for the answers. We can no longer accept this behavior. I’m asking the community as a whole to do your part to stop the violence, to end the heartache. We must choose to become our brothers’ keepers so we can stop being their pallbearers," Kimbrough said.

Anyone with information related to criminal activity should contact the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office directly at 336-727-2112; anonymously text information, photos, and video via Text-A-Tip at 336-920-8477; or anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 for English or 336-728-3904 for Spanish.

