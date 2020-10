Stanley Baker is being held on voluntary manslaughter charges.

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — A Winston-Salem man is in jail after police said he stabbed a man to death.

Forsyth County deputies arrived to the scene of a stabbing on Monday around 7:36 p.m.

They found David Styers, 31, with multiple wounds. They tried to save him, but he died at the scene.

After an investigation, deputies arrested Stanley Evan Baker, 33, and charged him with voluntary manslaughter.