Forsyth County deputies drop murder charges against man after evidence comes to light on Kerner Road shooting

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office announced they have dropped the murder charge for the man who was accused of being connected to a shooting on Kerner Road.

At 9:50 p.m. on July 18, deputies were dispatched in response to reports of a person walking down Kerner Road wearing a mask and carrying a gun.

An additional report was received that sounds of gunshots were heard in the same area.

The first deputy to arrive quickly found a person matching the provided description. They took the gun the suspect was carrying without incident.

More deputies searched the area and found Christian Lee Arrington suffering from a gunshot wound. Life-saving measures were attempted but he died from the injuries.

Police originally charged Quay’mon Nicholas Swaringen with the murder on July 19.

Deputies said during the investigation, new evidence was discovered related to the case. Deputies did not say what the new evidence was.

On Sept. 8, Forsyth County deputies announced they were officially dismissing the murder charge filed against Swaringen.

“The spirit of transparency, integrity, and accountability will always be at the core of the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office. This is a unique situation but one that shows the importance of our commitment to thorough and complete investigations. We are committed to always doing what is moral, what is legal, and what is right,” said Sheriff Bobby F. Kimbrough, Jr

Swaringen's charges have been updated to felony Discharging a Weapon into an Occupied Dwelling and felony Attempted Armed Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon. He received a $50,000 secured bond.