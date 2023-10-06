$5 Million bond for suspect in drug bust, multiple arrests, Forsyth County deputies say

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — In a nearly year-long investigation, multiple people were arrested after guns, cars, cash, and drugs were seized from a drug trafficking ring in Forsyth County, according to deputies
The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said 65 pounds of drugs were taken along with other items.
22 pounds of Heroin/Fentanyl
22 pounds of Marijuana
27 pounds of Methamphetamine
$24,141 in cash
6 Guns
2 Vehicles
Thanks to the Forsyth County Drug Task Force (FCDTF) Detectives, the Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (NCSBI) they were able to track down those involved in the drug ring after launching an investigation in September 2022.
As a result of the search warrants and evidence gathered throughout the course of the investigation, the following were arrested and charged:
Rashawn Maurice Wilborn, 30, was arrested and charged with felony Conspiracy to Traffic Methamphetamine, felony Conspiracy to Traffic Heroin/Fentanyl, felony Trafficking of Heroin/Fentanyl, felony Possession of Marijuana, and felony Firearm by Felon. Wilborn appeared before the Magistrate, where he received a bond secured in the amount of $5,000,000.
Tare Loquan Walker, 32, was arrested and charged with felony Possession of Marijuana, felony Firearm by Felon, felony Conspiracy to Traffic Heroin/Fentanyl, felony Trafficking Heroin/Fentanyl, felony Conspiracy to Traffic Methamphetamine, and misdemeanor Assault on a Government Official. Walker appeared before a Magistrate, where he received no bond allowed.
Curtis Lenard Smith, 27, was arrested and charged with felony Trafficking Heroin/Fentanyl, felony Firearm by Felon, felony Conspiracy to Traffic Heroin/Fentanyl, felony Conspiracy to Traffic Methamphetamine, felony Possession of Cocaine, felony Maintaining a Dwelling for Use, Keeping, or Selling of a Controlled Substance, and felony Maintaining a Vehicle for Use, Keeping, or Selling of a Controlled Substance. Smith appeared before the Magistrate, where he received a bond secured in the amount of $1,000,000.
Rodney Lamont Fraley, Jr., 33, was arrested and charged with felony Firearm by felony and misdemeanor Resist, Delay, and Obstruct a Government Official. Fraley appeared before a Magistrate, where he received no bond allowed.
Malik Dare Wagner, 21, was arrested and charged with felony Conspiracy to Traffic Heroin, felony Trafficking Heroin, and felony Maintaining a Vehicle or Dwelling for the Use, Keeping, or Selling of a Controlled Substance. Wagner appeared before the Magistrate, where he received a bond secured in the amount of $500,000.
Montrea Rashard Smith, 27, was arrested and charged with felony Conspiracy to Traffic Heroin and felony Conspiracy to Traffic Methamphetamine. Smith appeared before the Magistrate where he received a bond secured in the amount of $500,000.
Jah Jermaine Carolina, 22, was arrested and charged with felony Conspiracy to Traffic Heroin. Carolina appeared before the Magistrate, where he received a bond secured in the amount of $500,000.
Quandeja Craven,26, was arrested and charged with felony Trafficking Fentanyl, felony Trafficking Methamphetamine, and felony Possession of Marijuana. Craven appeared before the Magistrate, where they received a bond secured in the amount of $500,000.
Terrian Sawyer, 24, was arrested and charged with felony Trafficking Fentanyl, felony Trafficking Methamphetamine, and felony Possession of Marijuana. Sawyer appeared before the Magistrate, where she received a bond secured in the amount of $500,000.
Anyone with information related to this investigation or regarding narcotics activity located anywhere in Forsyth County is encouraged to reach out to the FCDTF. Anonymously text information, photos, and video via Text-A-Tip at 336-920-8477; or anonymously call Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800 for English or (336) 728-3904 for Spanish.