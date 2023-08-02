‘If you don’t do it, I’ll kill you’ | Handyman sentenced in rape of 13-year-old girl

A jury found James Aaron Glenn guilty of several sex crimes, including the rape of a child.

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — A jury found a handyman guilty of raping a 13-year-old girl inside her home in Winston-Salem, the Forsyth County District Attorney's Office said Thursday.

A Forsyth County jury found James Aaron Glenn, 52, guilty of:

Statutory rape of a child who was younger than 15

Second-degree rape

Statutory sex offense with a child 15 or younger

Second-degree sex offense

Two counts of incident liberties with a child

Winston-Salem police got a call from physicians at the Downtown Health Plaza on April 23, 2018, after they saw a child with medical symptoms consistent with rape.

Police went to the clinic and learned a 13-year-old girl had been raped by a handyman who'd been hired to do repair work at her home.

The girl reported that a couple of weeks prior, she'd left school early because of her eye hurting, and that her aunt and family friend picked her up from school and took her home. She was home alone as her mother and older siblings were at work.

Shortly after, Glenn knocked on the door and said that he was there to fix a broken window in the house.

He entered the house and moments later, went inside the girl's bedroom and told her to take her clothes off.

She refused.

Prosecutors said Glenn then grabbed her by the arm and pushed her onto the bed and told her, "If you don't do it, I'll kill you right here, right now."

The girl was forced to disrobe and was then raped and sexually assaulted.

Glenn then masturbated in front of the girl and ejaculated into a towel which he removed from the home. He threatened to kill the girl if she told anyone.

The girl started experiencing extreme pain and other symptoms which led her mother to take her to the Downtown Health Plaza where she opened up about what happened.

Doctors at Northrup of Atrium Health, Brenner's Children's Hospital and a professor from the Alabama School of Medicine provided medical testimony in this case. The girl's medical findings revealed that she had been sexually abused.

Detective R.E. Williams of the Winston-Salem Police Department's Special Victim's Unit was the lead investigator on this case.

He testified that school and telephone records helped establish an exact date and timeline for these offenses. Through interviews, medical, and other records, he was able to place Glenn inside the girl's home on the date of the incident.

Glenn was later interviewed and admitted to being inside the home on the date of the incident.

On Tuesday, a jury found Glenn to be guilty on all charges. He was sentenced to serve two consecutive active terms of more than 27 years in prison.