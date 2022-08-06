Forsyth County inmate dies by suicide

James Hoyle Adams Jr., 56, of Winston-Salem was found dead in his cell Friday afternoon

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of an inmate.

James Hoyle Adams Jr., 56, of Winston-Salem was found dead in his cell Friday afternoon after committing suicide, according to investigators.

Adams had been in the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center since May 19 this year for felony drug trafficking, felony trafficking methamphetamine, felony possession with the intent to sell or deliver heroin, felony possession with the intent to sell or deliver a controlled schedule II substance, misdemeanor drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, and traffic violation charges.

Officers tried life-saving measures, but he later died. Adams had been in jail since May on drug charges.

The cause of his death is still under investigation.

