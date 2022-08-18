x
Crime

Forsyth County inmate appears in court, facing multiple assault charges

Matthew West was escorted in by multiple officers wearing a neck brace following the assault on two jail officers.

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Matthew West appeared in his first video arraignment Thursday morning. He was wearing a neck brace following the assault on two Forsyth County detention officers.

He is charged with two counts of assault on a detention employee inflicting serious injury and possession of a weapon by a prisoner. All three counts are class F felonies with a minimum of 59 months each. 

According to West's record, he possessed a make-shift knife out of a detention center property box. His record also mentions he is apart of a gang and has a history of assault. It also goes over the injuries both officers face. 

West will be represented by a court appointed public defender at his next court appearance on September 8. 

