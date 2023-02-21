Forsyth County law enforcement focuses on building trust, pushing for change

Tuesday Leadership Winston-Salem hosted a 'trust talk' with the Forsyth County Sheriff and Winston-Salem Police Chief on building credibility.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Law enforcement leaders said trust is key to addressing issues within the community.

They partnered with Leadership Winston-Salem and the Human Relations Commission to hold a community conversation surrounding trust.

The Forsyth County Sheriff and Winston-Salem Police chief said the beating of Tyre Nichols jeopardized that.



Tuesday, they wanted to take a proactive approach, and address concerns around policing.

There was a room full of engaged faces at Forsyth Tech in Winston-Salem.



The focus of the conversation and the two men front and center were new Police Chief William Penn and sheriff Bobby Kimbrough, Jr.

The pair of law enforcement leaders spend the evening working to build trust with those sitting in the audience at a time when trust and confidence in law enforcement nationwide is low.

“We can't use that same brush and paint entire law enforcement. When we talk about law enforcement we have to zero in on the specific incident," Kimbrough said. "We can't say because it happened in Memphis all police officers are bad.”

"That is not who we are," Chief Penn said. That's not the values of this agency and we do what we do the right way.."



Chief Penn said one reason they have vacancies is that they're doing things the right way, by making sure no one who would tarnish the department's relationship with the community, is allowed to put on a badge.

"I'll rock with the folks we got at the Winston police department all day long before we allow anybody who's going to tarnish this badge and abuse our community," Chief Penn said.

Both Kimbrough and Penn said more money for law enforcement would help.

They also put an emphasis on community programs - and their ability to handle certain situations, so police don't have to get involved.



“We get calls about my child won't go to school and folks will see it go bad and get mad. That police officer probably shouldn't have been there," Chief Penn said. "Anything we can do to reduce some of these minor infractions and leave us out here to deal with violent crime would be a good thing."

Sheriff Kimbrough is pushing for more summer programs and internship opportunities to keep kids out of trouble.