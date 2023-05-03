Forsyth Co. man pleads guilty to second-degree murder

According to the detectives interview with the suspect, he only intended to only confront the lover, warn him, and possibly hit him.

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — A Forsyth County man pleaded guilty to second-degree murder after he shot and killed his wife's extramarital partner in Jan. 2022, according to the Forsyth Co. District Attorney's office.

According to the DA's office, Alex Arevalo-Ramirez suspected his wife was being unfaithful and wanted to identify her lover.

Arevalo-Ramirez had confronted his wife about the affair, but she denied it, according to the DA's office.

He followed his wife to her lover's home and waited for her to leave before confronting the resident, according to the DA's office.

Arevalo-Ramirez was armed when he knocked on Bartolome Palacios Mundo's door, according to the DA's office.

According to the detectives interview with Arevalo-Ramirez, he only intended to only confront Mundo, warn him, and possibly hit him.

Mundo's son was also inside the home and overheard the confrontation. He heard Arevalo-Ramirez repeatedly ask if Mundo knew the woman who had visited that morning, according to the DA's office.

Arevalo-Ramirez said in an interview that when Mundo denied knowing his wife that "something came over him". He then shot Mundo, who was unarmed, once in the stomach and ran from the scene, according to the DA's office.

Arevalo-Ramirez admitted to hiding the gun before deputies arrived in an interview with detectives.

While waiting for EMS, Mundo didn't reveal the name of the person who shot him but said he knew who it was. Mundo also texted Arevalo-Ramirez's wife that “her husband had just shot him," which is corroborated with phone records.

Mundo was pronounced dead upon his arrival to the hospital, the DA's office reports.

Judge Richard E. Gottlieb sentenced Arevalo-Ramirez was sentenced to 234 – 293 months (19 ½ – 24 ½ years).





