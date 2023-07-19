Forsyth County man pleads guilty to drug charges

Police said Allen had 25 grams of fentanyl in his rear end, which he removed and attempted to hide in a tissue box when he was left alone in the interview room.

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — A man plead guilty to drug charges in Forsyth County Monday.

The Forsyth County District Attorney's Office said Kristan Allen was seen driving in Forsyth County on March 25, 2022 and Winston-Salem police pulled him over because his car matched the description of a car that was involved in a shooting that happened earlier that day.

During the traffic stop, officers found a trafficking amount of fentanyl and a gun.

Police said Allen had 25 grams of fentanyl in his rear end, which he removed and attempted to hide in a tissue box when he was left alone in the interview room.

Then officers stopped the destruction of evidence, the Forsyth County District Attorney's Office said.

Allen was a record level II for felony sentencing purposes with two prior convictions.

Allen was sentenced to 15 to 20 years for Trafficking in Heroin by Transportation, Trafficking in Heroin by Possession, Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

He was ordered to pay a fine of $100, 000 based on the weight of fentanyl.

