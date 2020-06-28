The Forsyth County sheriff’s office said the family pulled into a safe place on Stratford Road where they met investigators.

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — The Forsyth County sheriff’s office is investigating after an unknown person fired shots into a person’s car in a road rage incident on Lewis Clemmons Road.

The sheriff’s office said the incident happened eastbound on I-40 near Lewis Clemmons Road after 3 p.m. Saturday.

Investigators said an unknown suspect driving a White Kia Optima with Oklahoma tags fired two rounds of shots into a Forsyth County family’s car.

Officials said the family pulled away into a safe place on Stratford Road where they met investigators.

If you have any information, contact Crime Stoppers at: (336) 727-2800.