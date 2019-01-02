RURAL HALL, N.C. — The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who robbed a First Citizens Bank.

According to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened at 10:30 am at the First Citizens Bank located at 8175 Broad Street in Rural Hall.

The suspect walked into the bank showed a weapon and demanded money.

The suspect is described as 45 to 55 years old, 5’5-5’8 in height, and about 250-260 pounds in weight.

The man drove away in a white sedan, no one was hurt during the robbery.

Anyone with information about the robbery should contact the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office directly at (336) 727-2112 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at (336) 727-2800 for English or (336) 728-3904 for Spanish.

