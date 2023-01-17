Police say the man and the boy got into a fight when the boy pulled a gun and shot the man multiple times.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police have opened an investigation on a deadly shooting that happened Monday afternoon.

Officers were dispatched to a shooting call at 4:45 p.m. on Jan. 16 in the 3300 block of Ray Simon Drive. That's near I-35W and East Long Avenue.

When police got there, they found an adult victim and a juvenile suspect. The man had been shot several times and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police said the juvenile and the victim got into an argument that turned physical, then the juvenile allegedly pulled out a gun and shot the man multiple times.

Family members identified the victim as Joe Guzman.

Police and family members confirmed to WFAA that the two were relatives but did not say how the two were related. Police said the suspect and victim lived at the location of the shooting.

WFAA confirmed the suspect was arrested and taken to juvenile detention.

Family members told WFAA that Guzman was a boxing coach at Golden Gloves in Fort Worth.

Further details on the incident such as what led to the shooting were not released as the investigation continues.