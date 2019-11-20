FORT WORTH, Texas — Police released dramatic video showing the rescue of a 8-year-old Fort Worth girl who was ripped from her mother's arms and kidnapped in broad daylight. CBS DFW reports the man who kidnapped the child, Michael Webb, was sentenced to life in federal prison.

In a three-hour recorded interview with the FBI, Webb confessed to the kidnapping, admitting that after successfully fighting off the child's mother, he drove to a church parking lot. Later that evening, he admitted that he took the child to Forest Hill's WoodSpring Suites hotel, where he carried the her into a room and held her captive.

It was around midnight when a tip led Forest Hill police officers to Webb's room. Shortly before their arrival, Webb admitted to threatening the girl, and hiding the girl from law enforcement in a small laundry basket. The officers, having visually inspected the room, left without finding the child.

Meanwhile, friends, volunteers, and law enforcement canvassed the city of Fort Worth looking for the missing girl. It was ultimately the efforts of a family friend who spotted Webb's Ford sedan and called 911. Fort Worth Police Department responded and confirmed that there appeared to be blood on the front passenger seat. Law enforcement then acted quickly to gain entry into the hotel room, rescuing the victim who was found hidden in the laundry basket.

The video shows the tense moments heavily armed officers rammed the door, and Webb eventually came out naked.

"We got her, we got her!" officers announced on their radios. "He's in custody; we have her."

Following a two-day trial in September, a federal jury in Fort Worth deliberated for less than 10 minutes before convicting Webb, 51, of kidnapping the girl.

