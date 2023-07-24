Four arrested after failed kidnapping attempt, shooting in Davidson County

Davidson County deputies said the four suspects were arrested after having to use chemicals to get them out their home.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Four people are arrested after a failed kidnapping attempt and shooting a man in Davidson County Thursday, deputies said.

Deputies responded to a home on Whisper Drive in Denton in reference to an attempted kidnapping and shooting.

Deputies said they found the victim who suffered a gunshot to the leg. The victim told deputies that four people had arrived at his house and tried to kidnap him by ordering him into the trunk of their car at gunpoint.

The victim reported that he tried to run away when his attackers shot him in the leg. The victim was able to identify his abductors as:

Jeremy Ray Davis, 26

Kevin Tristan Hulin, 23

Rebecca Jean Mansell, 26

Sheena Marie Ambrose, 37

Deputies said they all ran away as they arrived.

The victim was taken to Rowan Regional where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and later released.

Detectives began actively searching for the suspects when they noticed the suspect's car parked on Woods Dairy Road in Randolph County.

Davidson County deputies got a search warrant for the residence that was signed by a Superior Court Judge.

The search warrant was later executed with the help of the Randolph County Sheriff's Office (RCSO) S.E.R.T. team, due to the violent nature of the crime.

One of the residents shut the front door in an attempt to keep deputies from coming inside.

Repeated orders for all occupants to exit the home were given by the Randolph County Sheriff's Office through a public address system on their armored car, which was utilized in the execution of the search warrant.

Three of the residents refused to come out of the home after continued warnings.

The RCSO deployed chemical munitions into the home, which resulted in everyone quickly exiting.

The four suspects inside the home were later identified as the people who were reported by the victim.

All four were taken into custody without further incident and charged with Assault with a Deadly Weapon with the Intent to Kill inflicting serious bodily injury and Second-Degree Kidnapping.

After searching the home, deputies found multiple guns, that were believed to be used during the shooting and failed kidnapping attempt.

The four suspects were taken back to Davidson County where they were formally charged and placed under a $150,000 bond for the offenses named above.

They're scheduled to appear in District Court in Lexington on August 24 at 9 a.m.

This investigation is ongoing.

