BURLINGTON, N.C. (WFMY) - Four people have been charged in connection with a prostitution bust in Burlington.

Police made the arrests following months of an undercover operation in the Ireland Street area. Investigators said the suspects' ages range from 25 to 72 years old.

The following face charges:

Cornelius Napoleon Fogg, 44, was charged with Solicitation for Prostitution and received a written promise.

Pedro Alejandro Melendez Vasquez, 25, was charged with Solicitation for Prostitution and received a $500 secure bond.

Joseph Edmond Cook, 43, was charged with Solicitation for Prostitution, Solicitation for Crime Against Nature, and Possession of Schedule VI Controlled Substance and received an $800 secure bond.

Bobby Junior Rogers, 72, was charged with Solicitation for Prostitution and received a written promise.

