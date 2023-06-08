Four juveniles arrested after two store break-ins in Winston-Salem

Winston-Salem police said juvenile petitions are pending.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police responded to a robbery at the Nasty Clouds Tobacco & Vape shop on Reynolda Road early Thursday morning.

Officers observed damage to a black glass window consistent with an attempted breaking and entering, however entry was not made at this location.

Approximately 26 minutes later, a second robbery at Stratus Smoke & Vape Shop just two miles away from Nasty Clouds. Suspects did make entry at this location.

Investigation revealed that four suspects, wearing dark clothing and appearing to be juveniles or young adults, were at both stores.

At 2:27 a.m., officers responded to assist EMS at an apartment complex on Eltha Drive.

When officers arrived, they found four people that matched the description of the suspects in the store robberies. Stolen property was recovered from the inside of the apartment and car in the parking lot.

Juvenile Justice was contacted, and secure custody orders were denied for the juvenile offenders. All parents of the suspects were contacted, and juvenile petitions are pending for felony breaking and entering.

This investigation is ongoing.

