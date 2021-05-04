Four suspects arrested in Greensboro car break-ins

Greensboro police said all four suspects were charged with first degree burglary, breaking and entering a motor vehicle and more.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Four suspects were arrested Tuesday morning after they were accused of breaking into multiple cars, according to investigators.

Officials said Greensboro police responded to Cotswold Avenue in reference to someone breaking and entering cars.

According to the Greensboro Police Department, Quinsa Julius King, Darnell Lavide Langley both 18, and two teens are suspects possibly responsible for 16 car break-ins, robbing a home, and a stolen car.

Police said officers arrived after 4 a.m. Tuesday and found evidence of a break-in and noticed a car trying to leave the area.

Investigators said officers met the car which had four men in it who matched the description of the suspects.

Detectives said six guns were found on the suspects as well as other stolen property was found inside the car.

Greensboro police said all four suspects were charged with first degree burglary, breaking and entering a motor vehicle, larceny of firearm, possession of stolen property and conspiracy.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.