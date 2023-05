Greensboro police said they got a call about a robbery at a fish-gaming location on Randleman Road Friday morning.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Four men with rifle and guns are accused of robbing a business on Randleman Road early Friday morning, Greensboro police say.

Officers responded to a fish-gaming location on Randleman Road just before 2 a.m.

The men stole various property and items from people and an undisclosed amount of cash. Officers were told they had an armed rifle and guns.

They were last seen running away.