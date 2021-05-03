Suspects identified in Saturday Eden shooting, three arrested

Three suspects have been arrested. One is still at large.

EDEN, N.C. — Investigators have charged four people in connection to a shooting in Eden. All of the individuals are from outside North Carolina, Eden Police Department officials said.

Three of the suspects charged have been arrested, while one is at large.

List of suspects and charges:

Steven K. Aiken, 25 of Orangeburg S.C. - Felony conspiracy to commit assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury

Felony conspiracy to commit assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury Khadijah Aliyah Gaines, 41 of Cordova S.C . - Felony conspiracy to commit assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury

. Felony conspiracy to commit assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury Shirley Ann Mckinzie-Mullins, 35 of Hephzibah Ga. - Felony conspiracy to commit assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury

Felony conspiracy to commit assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury Shazuis Ahijah Riley, 29 of Orangeburg S.C - Felony discharging a weapon into occupied property and felony attempted first-degree murder

Aiken, Gaines and Mckinzie-Mullins have been arrested and are being held in South Carolina and Georgia, respectively, without bond awaiting extradition back to Rockingham County to stand trial.

The shooting happened Saturday, Feb. 27. Eden Police Department responded to Meadow Greens Shopping Center in reference to shots fired call.

According to police, once they arrived, they found a gunshot victim in a car belonging to Mary Magdalene McKenzie.

Investigators said McKenzie was not in her car, but a witness said she had been earlier that day.