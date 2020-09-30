x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Greensboro's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Greensboro, North Carolina | WFMYNEWS2.com

Crime

Four NC A&T students shot, injured in off-campus Greensboro shooting: police

According to the Greensboro Police Department, the shooting happened around 2 p.m. in the 700 block of Milton Street.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Four people were shot in Greensboro Wednesday. According to Todd Simmons, Associate Vice Chancellor for University Relations at North Carolina A&T, the four men were all students at NC A&T. 

According to the Greensboro Police Department, the shooting happened around 2 p.m. in the 700 block of Milton Street. 

Police said two people were being detained for questioning and the victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries. 

No one has been arrested or charged at this time, police say. 

Related Articles