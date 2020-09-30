Four NC A&T students shot, injured in off-campus Greensboro shooting: police

According to the Greensboro Police Department, the shooting happened around 2 p.m. in the 700 block of Milton Street.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Four people were shot in Greensboro Wednesday. According to Todd Simmons, Associate Vice Chancellor for University Relations at North Carolina A&T, the four men were all students at NC A&T.

According to the Greensboro Police Department, the shooting happened around 2 p.m. in the 700 block of Milton Street.

Police said two people were being detained for questioning and the victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.