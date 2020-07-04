GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating a stabbing involving four people on Wildwood Drive.

Police said when they arrived Tuesday afternoon, they found all four victims with stab wounds. They were taken to the hospital.

Police arrested 18-year-old, Jose Freddy Martinez in connection with the crime. Greensboro police said they believe the crime is domestic-related. Police said all the victims appeared to have non-life-threatening injuries. They’re currently still investigating.

OTHER CRIME NEWS

High Point police make several arrests in weekend shootings

Child injured in Burlington hit-and-run

Three people arrested, charged with murder of missing Charlotte woman

Stay connected to local, national and breaking news: Download the new WFMY News 2 app.

►Text the keyword APP to 336-379-5775

►DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

►DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

►For the latest weather conditions and forecast text the keyword WEATHER to 336-379-5775

►For local news stories right to your phone text the keyword NEWS to 336-379-5775

►Need our Call for Action Team? Text keyword CFA to 336-379-5775

►For traffic alerts text the word TRAFFIC to 336-379-5775