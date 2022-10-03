Four Wake Forest students robbed in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Four Wake Forest students were robbed in Winston-Salem on Sunday, Wake Forest University officials said.
The armed robbery took place on Long Drive.
Wake Forest officials said Winston-Salem Police responded to the incident and there is no immediate threat at this time.
No injuries have been reported.
WFMY News 2 is working to confirm more information.
If you have any information on the robbery, call Wake Forest University Police at 336-758-5911.
