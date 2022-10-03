x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Four Wake Forest students robbed in Winston-Salem

Wake Forest University officials said that four students were robbed Sunday morning.
Credit: Andrew - stock.adobe.com

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Four Wake Forest students were robbed in Winston-Salem on Sunday, Wake Forest University officials said.

The armed robbery took place on Long Drive.

Wake Forest officials said Winston-Salem Police responded to the incident and there is no immediate threat at this time.

No injuries have been reported.

WFMY News 2 is working to confirm more information.

If you have any information on the robbery, call Wake Forest University Police at 336-758-5911.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.

Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.

   

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Greensboro neighbors walk, canvass for information in murder of restaurant owner Mark Freedman

Before You Leave, Check This Out