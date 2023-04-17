Family speaks through heartache after mom, aunt killed in Winston-Salem wrong-way crash

WSPD says a man driving the wrong way on US 52 near the 3rd Street Bridge hit their car killing four women.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Loved ones were remembered Monday after a deadly car crash. Four people died in the horrific wrong-way crash Sunday.

Emily Hernandez lost her mom and aunt in the Highway 52 crash in Winston-Salem.

“My mom, she was like my best friend she was always there for me and now I'm not going to have anyone to be there for me but my sisters," Emily said. "I really want my mom. She was a good person she was."

Emily’s mom Santa Hernandez was 46 years old her aunt Estefania Hernandez was 32.

Police said a man driving the wrong way near the 3rd Street bridge hit their car head-on.

Yazmin is Emily’s sister. She said it's hard to believe it's real.

“It still feels like a nightmare,” Yazmin said.

Emily told WFMY Itinease McMiller her mom and aunt got ready at her house for a girl's night out and left with two girlfriends who also died in the crash.

“Something was telling me hug her hug her,” Emily said. “I regret it so bad.”

“My aunt just got here from Mexico my mom was really happy she was happy because she finally had her sister by her side and now they're both gone,” Yazmin said.

The guilt and pain of losing two loved ones in one night are hard to shake.

Yo siento que este dolor no se puede explicar 😔 nomas puedo decir que no voy hacer la misma de antes…. Era muy feliz... Posted by Emily Salinas-Hernandez on Monday, April 17, 2023

But prayer and a Hispanic memorial are giving them strength to grant their mother Santa her wish to return to Mexico.

“We want to send her because my grandma and grandpa haven't seen my mom since she was 13,” Emily said. “They were best friends like her and me.”

Santa leaves behind 5 children. They have set up a gofundme to help with burial costs.

As for Giovany Ruiz, the driver police said is responsible, he was treated for minor injuries.

WSPD hasn’t said whether they'll file any charges or why they believe Ruiz was going in the wrong direction.