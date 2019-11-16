CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CMPD arrest a fourth person in connection to the 2016 murder of Union County School teacher.

Ambrosia Neely, 39, is behind bars for the murder of Ruijuan Guo.

Guo was shot and killed during a robbery in a busy part of Charlotte's south end neighborhood.

The shooting happened while she, her fiance and friend were walking back to their car after a concert that night.

Charlotte police said they were working with Kannapolis Police to track down Neely and make an arrest.

Three other suspects were arrested earlier this month for Guo's murder.

