Crime

Fourth man arrested in connection to Burlington club shooting

Police said Kevin Eugene Beckham II was wanted for two counts of attempted first-degree murder.
BURLINGTON, N.C. — A man was arrested in connection with shooting two men at a nightclub in Burlington, according to police reports. 

Police said Kevin Eugene Beckham II, 19, was taken into custody Wednesday. 

He was wanted for two counts of attempted first-degree murder. 

The Burlington Police Department got a call to Club Mamba on Corporation Parkway about a shooting June 5. Two men were shot around 1 a.m. One was taken to a hospital and the other refused treatment. 

Beckham is currently behind bars at the Guilford County Jail under a $250,000 secure bond. 

