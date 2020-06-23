Family members said Dairyon Stevenson died after he was taken off life support Tuesday. He was injured in a shootout on Beatties Ford Road early Monday morning.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Family members say a fourth person injured in a shootout after a Juneteenth celebration in north Charlotte late Sunday night died Tuesday.

According to family, Dairyon Stevenson was taken off life support Tuesday morning. Stevenson is the fourth person to die as a result of the shooting that sent 11 others to the hospital. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Monday that seven people were shot, including two people who died at the scene. Five others were injured when they were hit by vehicles driving away from the chaos.

Neighbors in the Beatties Ford corridor joined together Monday for a silent march to honor the victims of the shooting.

A family member of Christopher Gleaton, one of the people who died, said the killings are senseless and something must be done to stop the violence that’s happening from within.

“We gotta deal with it in our community first before we try to address anybody else because it’s a serious problem,” said relative Raley Mark. "There’s crime all around but we as a community have to deal with what’s going on.”

Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden said he was encouraged by neighbors coming together but wants to see more actions behind the words.

“What we’re talking about is something this community has seen far too many times and at some point, everybody needs to get involved and just take care of this,” Sheriff McFadden says.