K9 'Major' shot to death by suspect who hid in crawl space of NC home

Authorities said they found the suspect hiding under the crawl space of a home in Antioch, North Carolina.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, N.C. — Officials in Franklin County, North Carolina said a sheriff’s office K-9 was killed in an exchange of gunfire between deputies and a suspect hiding in a crawl space under a home.

News outlets report that deputies responded to a report of an armed robbery involving a stolen vehicle Saturday in Granville County, but only found the stolen vehicle.

On Sunday morning, Granville County sheriff’s deputies determined that the suspect might be hiding in an Antioch home’s crawl space. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office helped search the crawl space. Officials said the man shot at Franklin County deputies, who returned fire.

A K-9 named Major was hit, but no one else was injured. The man, identified as 21-year-old William Darius Eichelberger, crawled out and was arrested.

Eichelberger was charged with seven felonies. More charges are expected.

Deputies said an assault-style rifle was recovered from under the home.

The North Carolina SBI is investigating the incident, which is standard when an officer is involved in a shooting.