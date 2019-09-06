RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A Franklinville man has been arrested for stealing several items and selling them to pawn shops according to the Randolph County Sheriff's Office.

On May 14, deputies responded to Walker Store Rd. in Franklinville in reference to a string trimmer being stolen.

Upon investigation, it was discovered that the item had been sold to a local pawn shop by James Henery.

A warrant was then issued for Henery's arrest.

On May 25, deputies responded to Providence Church Rd. in reference to a chainsaw being stolen. The same day, a saw was reported stolen from an outbuilding in the NC HWY N. area of Climax.

It was discovered that the chainsaw and the saw from both locations were pawned by Henry at another local pawn shop and additional warrants for his arrest were issued.

On June 7, 2019, James William Henry was found, arrested and taken to Randolph County Detention Center where he was served his outstanding Warrants for Arrest for two counts of Felony Breaking and/or Entering, three counts of Felony Larceny After Breaking / Entering, three counts of Felony Possession of Stolen Goods/Property, and three counts of Felony Obtaining Property by False Pretense.

He received a $30,000 secured bond, his first appearance is scheduled for June 10, 2019, in Randolph County District Court.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users