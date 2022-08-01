x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Man sets random house on fire in Franklinville Sunday

Deputies said they received information that Evelio Pinales, 55, walked over to the house with a gas can and set it on fire. It was not his house.
Credit: BortN66 - stock.adobe.com
handcuffs

FRANKLINVILLE, N.C. — Randolph County Sheriff's Office responded with Franklinville Fire Department to a house sire on West Main Street in Franklinville Sunday. 

Deputies received information that a man in a red shirt approached the house with a gas can and set the house on fire. They were able to identify the man as Evelio Pinales.

Deputies found Pinales at his house and arrested him without incident. He was charged with one count of felony second degree arson. 

He was given a $50,000 bond and is set to appear in court Monday in Randolph County District Court. 

OTHER TRENDING STORIES

Offender found dead in Randolph Co. Detention Center, deputies say

'Pain we feel cannot be measured' | Maryland man dead after being kicked out of Lyft on highway

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

19-year-old killed in shooting outside The Blind Tiger