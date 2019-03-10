Friends and family gathered Wednesday night at Krutch Park in Market Square, continuing to demand more details about the shooting death of Channara "Philly" Pheap at the hands of a Knoxville police officer.

In September, Knoxville officer Dylan Williams shot and killed the 33-year-old man after a struggle outside an apartment complex off Merchant Drive in Northwest Knoxville. The KCSO is investigating the shooting, based on a mutual agreement with KPD.

Officer Williams gave his side of the story in a statement released through his attorney, Don Bosch. Williams claimed that Pheap matched the description of a hit-and-run suspect and when he tried to pat him down for weapons, Pheap "began to resist and fight."

Williams said that Pheap was able to get on top of him and attempt to choke him and eventually Pheap got control of the officer's Taser and used it on him. He said he was in fear for his life and had no choice but to fire his gun at Pheap. Phillips said Pheap was struck once in the side of his body before running away and ultimately collapsing.

Attorney John Valliant, who previously worked with the family, told 10News that the autopsy showed that Pheap was shot in the back and that witnesses told him that it appeared that Pheap was shot as he was running away.

RELATED: Community activists push for more transparency within KPD after officer-involved shooting

RELATED: Attorneys threaten court action if records related to KPD fatal shooting are not turned over

As a result of the shooting, activists have demanded more transparency in the case and that KPD begin wearing body cameras.

"We would like transparency. We would like the family first and foremost to have the information they need to have," one person who attended Wednesday rally said.

The Knox County Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting, but they have yet to release more details about this deadly force case.

Last week, the Baker Law Firm and attorney Josh Hedrick announced they have been hired to represent the family of Pheap and are conducting their own investigation into the shooting. Attorneys Lance Baker and Hedrick sent a letter Wednesday to city and county leaders to once again request a number of documents relevant to the investigation.

Baker said he had initially requested those records in a Sept. 9 letter to KPD Chief Eve Thomas and KCSO Sheriff Tom Spangler. He said he was directed to the District Attorney General's office because they had the case file, and was told that DA Charme Allen would meet with them after the office finished reviewing the file.

"This is concerning, as it appears to indicate the entire 'investigation' into the killing of Mr. Pheap took just a little more than three weeks," Baker wrote.

Baker said Pheap's family has been "left in the dark" about the investigation and that they are "entitled to know the facts surrounding his death."

At the urging of the Knoxville City Council after the shooting, KPD has begun the process of testing body-worn cameras and evaluating costs. The department was asked to deliver its evaluations to the city council by January 15, 2020.

RELATED: KPD to test body cameras after Knoxville City Council recommendation

RELATED: KPD officer who shot, killed man on Merchant Drive shares his story in statement released by attorney

RELATED: Family and friends remember man who died in police shooting, renew calls for KPD body cameras