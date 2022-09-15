Officers took two Lone Star High School students into custody for injuring an individual with a disability, Frisco Police say.

FRISCO, Texas — Two North Texas high school students have been arrested after hitting and injuring another student, according to the Frisco Police Department.

Officers took two Lone Star High School students into custody for injuring an individual with a disability, police say. On Wednesday around 2 p.m., Frisco Police were made aware of an assault that occurred at Lone Star High School on Tuesday.

The Frisco Police Department's school resource officers have been working with officers and also identified the suspects as juveniles that attend the school.

“The Frisco Police Department has made it clear that school safety is a priority," Frisco Police Chief David Shilson said. "Criminal behavior will not be tolerated, and all persons involved will be held accountable. Our department continues to work closely with Frisco ISD to maintain campus safety and protect all students and faculty.”

Both juveniles were arrested without incident and charged with injury to an individual with a disability. The offense is a 3rd-degree felony punishable by two to 10 years in jail, according to police.

The investigation is active and ongoing. No further information, including the name of the juveniles, will be released.

WFAA has reached out to Frisco ISD but has not received any direct comment or response as of Thursday afternoon.