Fugitive wanted in Charlotte murder killed by FBI in Alabama

According to the FBI, Tobby Wiggins was wanted for a murder in Mecklenburg County on May 15. He was killed by an agent in Alabama Wednesday.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A suspect wanted in a Charlotte murder case was shot and killed by the FBI in Alabama Wednesday, investigators said.

According to the FBI, Tobby Wiggins was wanted on warrants in connection with a murder that happened in Mecklenburg County on May 15. Federal agents reportedly located Wiggins in a trailer park in Atmore, Alabama Wednesday when a shooting broke out and Wiggins was killed.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have not announced which homicide Wiggins was wanted for in Mecklenburg County.