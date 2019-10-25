KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Kernersville Police say the Fun Zone Business Center was robbed at gunpoint Thursday night.
It happened shortly before 10 p.m. Police say a man wearing a red jacket and black hat entered the sweepstakes business on East Mountain Street, pulled out a gun, and demanded cash from an employee.
The suspect left with the money, and was last seen leaving on foot from the area.
Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call Kernersville Police Department.
TRENDING ON WFMY NEWS 2
- Man Killed, Bystander Wounded in Officer-Involved Shooting at a NC Aldi Grocery Store
- 'She Passed Doing What She Loved' | Former 8th Grade Math Teacher Hit, Killed Helping a Driver Who was Having Car Problems
- Deadly Greensboro SUV Assault: Accused Women Make Their First Court Appearance, Here’s What Happened