KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Kernersville Police say the Fun Zone Business Center was robbed at gunpoint Thursday night.

It happened shortly before 10 p.m. Police say a man wearing a red jacket and black hat entered the sweepstakes business on East Mountain Street, pulled out a gun, and demanded cash from an employee.

The suspect left with the money, and was last seen leaving on foot from the area.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call Kernersville Police Department.

