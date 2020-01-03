UNION CITY, Ga. — Police in Union City said a security guard at a RaceTrac filling station was shot in the leg early Sunday morning.

According to Union City Police Lt. Christopher Murphy, officers responded to the gas station in the 4200 block of Georgia Highway 138 at about 1:50 a.m., to reports of a shooting.

When officers, arrived, Murphy said, they discovered the male security guard suffering from a single gunshot wound to the leg.

The guard told officers that he observed an unknown male figure breaking into a customer's vehicle.

Murphy said that when the guard confronted the male offender, the offender began to shoot at the guard while running from the scene.

The guard returned fire, Murphy said, but was struck in the leg.

Murphy said the guard was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of his injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.

