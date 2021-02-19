Three charged in connection with Gaston County double homicide

Three people are facing multiple charges for a shooting that killed two people in rural Gaston County on Feb. 18.

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Three people, including a juvenile, have been charged in connection with a double homicide in rural Gaston County last week.

According to Gaston County Police, officers were called to a shooting on Lowery Wood Road, just off Lewis Farm Road, around midnight on Feb. 18. Whe officers got to the scene, they found 22-year-old Robert "Luke" Gibby and 19-year-old Adam Wood dead from gunshot wounds.

Police said around two hours after this, 21-year-old Todd Payton Lee Waggoner entered Wake Forest Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem with non-life-threatening injuries. Waggoner said he had been at the scene earlier in the night.

After an investigation, detectives obtained warrants for a suspect: 19-year-old Michael Barnes of Taylorsville, North Carolina. Barnes was wanted for two counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted first-degree murder. He was booked in the Gaston County Jail Monday morning. He is being held without bond.

Two other suspects were identified in the shooting. Kaleb Isiah Carver, 21, of Taylorsville, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted first-degree murder. Deputies also arrested a juvenile, who is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder.

Anyone with information about this investigation can contact Detective J. Brienza at 704-866-3320 or reach Crime Stoppers at 704-861-8000.