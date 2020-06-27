Inmate mistakenly released from Gaston County Jail

At this time, an internal investigation is underway to determine how Gyagus Wallace was released in the first place.

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — The Gaston County Sheriff's Office and other agencies in the county searching for a man mistakenly released from the Gaston County Jail.

GCSO says inmate Gyagus Wallace, 27, of Gastonia was mistakenly released on June 25, though the sheriff's office did not provide further information on what specifically happened.

Wallace was most recently booked on May 17 for 10 charges, including two counts of felony failure to appear, three counts of misdemeanor failure to appear, possession of marijuana with intent to sell or deliver, assault on a female and more.

The Gaston County Sheriff's Office's website says his listed total bond was $142,000.

Anyone with questions or information is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 704-869-6800.