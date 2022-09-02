Parents charged with homicide in Gaston County baby's death

A Gaston County couple was arrested in connection with an infant's death last year, detectives said.

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A Belmont couple was arrested in connection with the death of an infant's death in March 2021, Gaston County police said.

The Gaston County Police Department was called to a home on Acme Road for an unresponsive infant on March 13, 2021, detectives said. Officers said the child was dead when they arrived at the home.

Following an investigation in conjunction with the medical examiner's office, Gaston County District Attorney's Office and Department of Social Services, detectives arrested the child's parents in connection with their death.

Rocky Clay Beatty Jr. and Brittany Kristen Canipe were arrested on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, and charged with second-degree homicide.

Gaston County Police Captain Billy Downey and Sergeant Reggie Bloom said it took nearly a year to arrest the couple because they were waiting on an autopsy.

"I'm sure citizens are going to say this shouldn’t have taken so long, and I agree I wish it didn’t take so long," Capt. Downey said. "We want to make sure we have everything exactly right."

Sgt. Bloom said, "We don't want to make a mistake, and that takes time."

Investigators said Gaston County's Department of Health and Human Services had previous contact with the family, but none with police.

"We've had neighbors say, 'we knew something was going on,' or 'we thought something was going on,'" Capt. Downey said. "What I would ask is the community, the citizens, if you see something, let us know."

During a Wednesday afternoon court hearing, a judge set the couple's bond at $1 million each, though Beatty requested a lower bond.

"Is there any way I can get lower so I can try to get out so I can work and get money to hire an attorney so I can fight from the outside better?" Beatty asked. "I mean, I won't run or nothing."

The judge appointed separate attorneys for the couple, and the case is expected to go before a grand jury for indictments on Feb. 21.

Any person with information about this case is asked to call the Gaston County Police Department at 704-866-3320 or Crimestoppers at 704-861-8000.

Note: WCNC instituted a new policy in March 2021 regarding the broadcast or posting of mugshots.

WCNC will only air or post a mugshot if the person has been formally charged with a crime and in a few other cases. The exceptions include: If it appears the person could be a danger to themselves or others or if they are wanted by authorities; to differentiate between people with a common name; if the photos could encourage more victims to come forward. The news-editorial leadership may also decide to use a mugshot based on the severity of the crime(s) committed and/or the level of public interest in the crime and ensuing criminal proceedings.