Gaston County businessman accused of plowing car into restaurant, killing family, pleads guilty

Roger Self killed his daughter, a Gaston County Sheriff's corporal and his daughter-in-law who was a CaroMont Regional Medical Center nurse.

GASTONIA, N.C. — Roger Self, the prominent Gaston County businessman who drove his car into a crowded Bessemer City restaurant and killed his daughter and daughter-in-law, pleaded guilty pursuant to Alford to two counts of second-degree murder Monday afternoon.

Self was having lunch with his family at the Surf and Turf Lodge in Bessemer City on May 20, 2018, when he left the restaurant, got into his car and crashed into the restaurant's dining room.

He struck and killed his daughter, Gaston County Sheriff's Corporal Katelyn Self, and his daughter-in-law, Amanda Self, a nurse at CaroMont Regional Medical Center's Emergency Department. Investigators said his son, Joshua Self, a Gaston County police officer, his wife, Dianne Self, and his 13-year-old grandchild suffered injuries as a result of the crash.

At the time of the incident, Caleb Martin was bussing tables and had just walked away from the dining room when the car crashed through the dining room

"I turned the corner and saw the back of a white car in the doorway," Martin said. "I didn't know what to do."

Sheriff Alan Cloninger knew the Self family for many years and hired Katelyn Self on the recommendation of her father.

Since the incident, Sheriff Cloninger started an annual award dedicated in Cpl. Self's memory to a deputy who performed well at their job and maintained the office's family atmosphere.

"We gave her a chance, and she excelled," Sheriff Cloninger said. "She was a free spirit that could make anyone smile."

Self was originally scheduled to stand trial in August 2020, but it was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.