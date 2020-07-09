Jerome John Letcavage is accused of stealing weights and resistance bands valued at over $5,000 from the Warlick Family YMCA.

GASTONIA, N.C. — A North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper based in Gastonia was arrested Saturday for larceny. Jerome John Letcavage, 44, was arrested shortly after 4:20 p.m. on Saturday and released 15 minutes later, according to the Gaston County Sheriff's Office inmate database.

Letcavage is accused of stealing weights and resistance bands valued at over $5,000 from the Warlick Family YMCA on Robinwood Road, a spokesperson for the Gastonia Police Department confirmed. The larceny occurred on September 2 but the arrest occurred September 5, according to Gastonia Police.

The YMCA location formally reopened for the first time in months on Saturday.

Letcavage was charged with felony larceny, and released on a written promise to appear.

An NC Highway Patrol trooper based in Gaston County finds himself on the other side of the law. Gastonia Police arrested Jerome Letcavage after being accused of stealing around $5,000 in fitness equipment from the Warlick YMCA. pic.twitter.com/YkGIkHf9rS — Brandon Goldner (@BrandonWCNC) September 7, 2020

A spokesperson for the North Carolina State Highway Patrol confirmed that Letcavage is still employed with NCSHP, but personnel issues involving suspensions or terminations are handled through the Raleigh office.

