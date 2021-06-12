Gastonia police responded to the call around 12:25 a.m. Saturday

GASTONIA, N.C. — A Gastonia man died Saturday after being shot during what the Gastonia Police Department said was a targeted home invasion.

The department said it responded to a call around 12:25 a.m. Saturday morning and found a man who had suffered a gunshot wound.

Trakus Pratt, 30, died of his injuries after being transported to CaroMont Regional Medical Center, according to the department.

Police said the suspects were described as three young men in a dark-colored SUV, and could be in their late teens or early twenties. However, specific clothing descriptions, body build types, and possible heights were not given as part of the descriptions in a news release.

The people who live on Raindrops Road describe Pratt as a caring father to young children and a kind, good person. Many did not want to go on camera because they were afraid the people who did this are still on the run.

Dianne Brooks says she lives in the neighborhood and saw police activity. She told WCNC that she didn't know Pratt personally, but will now be a lot more cautious when her grandchildren play outside.

"I sit outside at night a lot. [I] might have to change that program," said Brooks, "It's just kind of shocking."

Neighbors say they can't be at peace until the people responsible are off the streets.