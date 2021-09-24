GCS employee charged with indecent liberties with children

Records show Connor Earp resigned his position Wednesday.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Guilford County Schools employee was arrested Wednesday.

Connor Earps is charged with indecent liberties with children.

Records show Earp resigned his position Wednesday.

Earp is believed to be an assistant football coach, according to social media, though GCS has not said what his role was.

The details of the incidents were not immediately available.

Earp was released on a $25,000 bond.