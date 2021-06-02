GCS mom arrested after breaking into Southern Guilford High School to attack teen girl, sheriff's office says

Kiamosha Sutton, another woman and several other kids are accused of assaulting the teen in a classroom at the high school.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One woman was arrested, and another is wanted for the beating of a Guilford County high school student.

Investigators said that on Tuesday, May 25, at about 9:45 a.m., Kiamosha Devanee Sutton, 37, broke into Southern Guilford High School at 5700 drake Road in Greensboro and along with a group of others stormed a classroom and attacked a 14-year-old girl.

Three of the students who planned the attack, go to Southern Guilford. Others included Sutton and students from other schools in the district, according to SRO Captain Brian Hall.

Sutton was arrested at her home on Lasalle Way in Greensboro Wednesday. She is charged with:

Breaking or entering a building with intent to terrorize/injure an occupant (felony)

Inciting to riot (misdemeanor)

Assault (misdemeanor)

First-degree trespass (misdemeanor)

Sutton was taken to the Greensboro jail and held on a $5,000 bond.

Warrants have also been issued for Anikqua Shydasia Beatty, 18, of Charlotte. She is charged with:

Inciting to riot (misdemeanor)

Assault (misdemeanor)

First-degree trespass (misdemeanor)

Juvenile petitions have been filed against six juveniles who investigators say were involved in this assault. Three of the six kids were also petitioned for trespassing.